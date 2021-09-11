America pauses to honor victims of the 9/11 terror attacks

The worst terror attack on American soil unfolded 20 years ago today, now, America is showing it will never forget.

Memorials in small town and big cities are honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day. The commemorations coming as the nation mourns the losses of COVID-19 pandemic, especially in New York City, bearing heavy tolls from both tragedies.

Steeped in one tragedy, the nation mourning 20 years since another.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about my father, or the horrible way he was taken from me,” said one young man who lost his father, on 9/11:

After the pandemic put a pause to ceremonies last year the tradition of loved one's reading the name of each life lost, returned to New York's ground zero, for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Three presidents and first ladies joining families coming together in honor and remembrance of lost loved ones.

Including president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who paid respects at all three sites.

At the Pentagon, a massive American flag draped down the side of the building before names of victim's names were read aloud.

"It is our responsibility to remember, and it is our duty to defend democracy," said Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense.

And in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, former president George W. Bush, commander-in-chief on the day of the attacks, called on Americans to confront the nation's current threat: domestic terrorism.

"There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit," said Former president George W. Bush.

At ground zero, families of the victims had the memorial to themselves after the morning ceremony -- more time to reflect on September 11 then -- and now.