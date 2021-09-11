French abortion drama ‘Happening’ tops Venice Film Festival

The French abortion drama “Happening” has won the Golden Lion at the 78th International Film Festival, while Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God” won runner up. Winners were announced Saturday at a ceremony in the Sala Grande theater on the Lido. The festival has in the past decade reestablished itself as the preeminent launch pad for awards hopefuls. Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” won the prize last year and went on to win best picture, best director and best actor at the Oscars. The ceremony closes out the 78th edition of the oldest festival in the world, which began Sept. 1.