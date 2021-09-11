Flight 93 victims remembered for their spirit

The victims and heroes of Flight 93 are being commemorated at a ceremony at the site where the plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

President Joe Biden was making an appearance and Vice President Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf were also speaking.

Wolf said the passengers and crew of Flight 93 offered a lasting lesson of courage and hope. Their actions are believed to have led the hijackers to abandon their mission of targeting the U.S. Capitol.

Wolf says, "this memorial is ... a powerful reminder of the strength of the American spirit.”