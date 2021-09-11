Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 41, Minden 13
Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0
Ansley-Litchfield 34, Axtell 14
Arapahoe 58, Blue Hill 20
Arcadia-Loup City 47, Ainsworth 12
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26
Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0
Auburn 35, Platteview 20
Aurora 43, Scottsbluff 22
Battle Creek 39, West Point-Beemer 7
Beatrice 21, Blair 14
Bellevue East 54, Omaha South 36
Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22
Bennington 35, Norris 21
Bertrand 27, Ravenna 14
Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Bloomfield 40, Allen 12
Boone Central 46, Douglas County West 0
Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14
Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Cambridge 30, Southern Valley 14
Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Central City 49, O’Neill 26
Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12
Chadron 37, Valentine 0
Clarkson/Leigh 70, East Butler 22
Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44
Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21
Cozad 38, Sidney 28
Crawford 77, Banner County 7
Creighton 52, Plainview 36
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Perkins County 15
Elgin Public/Pope John 66, High Plains Community 36
Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13
Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7
Emerson-Hubbard 42, Randolph 18
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Shelby/Rising City 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8
Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19
Freeman 50, Southern 12
Fremont 48, Omaha Benson 22
Gibbon 40, Hershey 14
Gordon/Rushville 30, Mitchell 28
Grand Island Northwest 48, Alliance 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6
Hartington-Newcastle 40, West Holt 13
Hastings 33, Gering 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Twin River 0
Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24
Hitchcock County 60, Alma 0
Holdrege 21, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 20
Holyoke, Colo. 27, Bridgeport 20
Howells/Dodge 40, Cross County 38
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20
Kearney 42, North Platte 14
Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7
Kenesaw 70, Fullerton 20
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Diller-Odell 26
Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24
Leyton 50, Bayard 24
Lincoln East 56, Norfolk 7
Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7
Lincoln Pius X 28, Lincoln High 21, OT
Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7
Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 18
Loomis 56, Giltner 26
Louisville 41, Syracuse 7
Madison 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Malcolm 43, Falls City 6
Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14
McCook 17, York 14
Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7
Millard South 46, Millard West 7
Minatare 73, Wallace 6
Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit
Nebraska Christian 28, Heartland 14
Nebraska City 61, Omaha Concordia 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28
Norfolk Catholic 30, Ord 7
Oakland-Craig 42, Crofton 13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25
Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-LaVista 28
Osceola 60, Mead 42
Palmyra 54, Conestoga 8
Papillion-LaVista South 28, Gretna 21
Pawnee City 72, McCool Junction 44
Pierce 76, North Bend Central 33
Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17
Pleasanton 60, Overton 23
Ralston 42, Omaha Bryan 0
Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8
Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0
Riverside 61, Osmond 6
Sandy Creek 36, David City 0
Seward 46, Crete 31
Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36
St. Edward 56, Harvard 6
Stanton 81, Wakefield 50
Stuart 52, Hampton 20
Summerland 29, CWC 26
Sutton 45, Fairbury 7
Thayer Central 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 50
Wahoo 21, Boys Town 12
Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14
Wausa 48, Boyd County 6
Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17
Weeping Water 60, Johnson County Central 44
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Superior 14
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Meridian 15
Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0
Wynot 62, Homer 26
Yutan 40, Ponca 7
