HAPPENING TONIGHT: 2-hour livestream from the Grand Ole Opry in remembrance of 9/11

(KTIV) - Our friends at Circle are offering up a special 2-hour Opry Livestream Saturday to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

The show features performances from Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Carly Pearce and many more as part of a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project.

The show will be streamed at 7 p.m. CT on KTIV's Facebook page and within this article.

KTIV App Users: Follow this link to watch the livestream when it begins at 7 p.m.