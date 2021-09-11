Hawkeyes win sixth straight Cy-Hawk Series matchup

AMES, IA (KTIV)- In a game many were considering the biggest Cy-Hawk football game of all time the Hawkeyes once again came out on top.

In the first matchup where both teams were ranked in the top 25. The 10th ranked Hawkeyes lead by their defenses four turnovers took down the 9th ranked Cyclones 27-17.

The game was a defensive slugfest at the start with neither team scoring until less than a minute was left in the first quarter.

Iowa state got the scoring started with a Connor Assalley field goal to make it 3-0.

Then Brock Purdy threw his first Interception of the game as Matt Hankins made a good defensive play. The hawks responded by scoring a touchdown on a Tyler Goodson run on their next drive.

After an Iowa State punt the Hawks scored again this time on a Spencer Petras touchdown pass to Charlie Jones to make it a 14-3 ballgame.

Iowa State responded by driving and scoring a touchdown on a Breece Hall run with 12 seconds left in the first half to go into halftime trailing Iowa 14-10.

The second half was owned by the Hawkeyes especially the defense. After both teams punted on their first two drives of the second half. Breece Hall fumbled the ball and Jack Campbell picked it up for the scoop and score to make it 21-10.

Then Purdy threw his second interception of the game this one was intercepted by Seth Bensen and gave the hawks great field position starting at the Cyclone 25 yardline.

The Iowa State defense would stand tall forcing the hawks to settle for a field goal.

Purdy proceeded to throw his third pick of the game on the next Cyclone drive after the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Once again the Iowa State defense held the Hawkeyes to a field goal making it 27-10.

That would pretty much mark the end of Purdys night as Hunter Dekkers came in for the Clones and wrapped up the game.

Dekkers would have marginal success against the hawks, finding Tarique Milton for a touchdown pass in the redzone after a good drive to make it 27-17.

That's where the score would stay as the Hawkeyes took down the Cyclones for the sixth straight year 27-17.