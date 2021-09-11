Maxwell brings shimmer, shine and smiles to NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Maxwell says that in the past, his designs have been a more literal reflection of his mood and experiences. This time was different. His New York Fashion Week show Friday night was an effort to “find the beauty in this moment,” rather than focus on the bleakness of a pandemic year. So he imbued his collection with a casual-chic aesthetic featuring plaid board shorts, patterned windbreakers, and sweatshirts and tees emblazoned with a mushroom design. There were long dresses, too, made casual by a bold psychedelic or tie-dye pattern. Beachwear also made an appearance, with models in bikini tops with rolled towels fashioned into cross-body bags.