Morningside blows out Doane, Dordt rolls past Hastings

(KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs continued their winning ways picking up a 56-14 win against the Doane Tigers.

Kaden Ladwig, and Joe Dolincheck both had solid games under center. Ladwig threw for 218 yards and a touchdown. While, Dolincheck hurled for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns in the blowout victory.

On the ground Anthony Sims led the Mustangs with 96 yards and 2 touchdowns. And, Ryan Cole was involved as well as the freshman carried for just under 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Dordt was also in action as they rolled past Hastings 61 to 10.

Ethan Thomas and Tyler Reynolds were stout throwing the ball for the defenders. As both picked up 106 yards through the air and 1 touchdown each.

Anthony Trojahn was phenomenal on the ground rushing for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns on the way to Dordts 61 to 10 victory.

Other area colleges in action tonight included:

Concordia 61 Briar Cliff 21

Northwestern (IA) 35 Midland 29

Jamestown 35 Mount Marty 6

Buena Vista 58 Northwestern (MN) 21