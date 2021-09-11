Morningside University students remember 9/11

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students and community members took time to honor and remember everyone who lost their lives to the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Morningside University's President, John Reynders spoke on what campus was like 20 years ago today.

Pastor Jim Shirbroun from Grace United Methodist Church also gave remarks.

Following the speakers, those attending took two minutes of silence, and then the National Anthem was sung.

"We wanted to remember the fallen and kind of bring acknowledgment to what happened that day. And we also wanted to remember what Morningside was like on 9/11," said Hannah Capps, Student Government Secretary.

Capps said they hope to continue the ceremony of remembrance in the future.