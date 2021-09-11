Morocco’s king appoints a new PM after poll victory

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has named Aziz Akhanouch of the liberal National Rally of Independents Party, or RNI, as the country’s new prime minister and tasked him with forming a government. Akhanouch’s appointment was announced Friday, two days after parliamentary elections in the North African country. The new prime minister said following his meeting with the king that he will begin negotiations with potential coalition partners in order to form a government. This will not include the previous ruling party, whose leadership resigned en masse after losing the elections to the RNI. A former agriculture minister, Akhanouch is a billionaire and one of Morocco’s richest men.