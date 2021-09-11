N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched in a North Macedonia town to honor the 14 people killed in a fire at a COVID-19 field hospital earlier this week. People marched in silence through central Tetovo on Saturday and kneeled in front of the destroyed hospital. They also placed a wreath and flowers at the site. The fire broke out late Wednesday and the blaze destroyed the facility within a few minutes. Twelve patients and two visiting relatives were killed.