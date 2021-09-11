Police find Sioux Falls man drinking beer inside closed bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man faces burglary charges after police found him afterhours at a bar drinking a beer. Police say the 53-year-old man was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. The man was charged with first degree burglary and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail. An alarm notified police of a possible occupant at the bar. Police say they found the man walking around the establishment drinking a beer. Police were unsure how the man got into the bar, but they said forced entry was not a factor.