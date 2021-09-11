Police have suspect in custody for vehicle theft in Nebraska

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Madison County, Neb. have a suspect in custody following a vehicle theft.

According to police, at about 1:40 p.m. Friday afternoon, Madison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle located at Will's Paint and Body in Tilden Neb.

Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen from the North Platte area.

According to a news release, witnesses say a black male wearing all black clothing and carrying a black backpack was seen getting out of the vehicle and walking away from the area earlier in the day. Witnesses also say the man was seen walking eastbound on Hwy 275 away from Tilden, Neb.

Deputies located the man and had contact with him. Police identified the man Timothy Pickett, 40, a homeless man.

Pickett was then transported back to the stolen vehicle, where he was positively identified by a witness. He was then arrested for being in Possession of Stolen Property and booked in to the Madison County Jail.