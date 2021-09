NEAR HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Cedar County responded to a fatal ATV accident this morning.

According to a news release from the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, a four-wheel ATV was driven over an embankment and flipped on top of the operator.

The operator is an unidentified 6-year-old male who was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D. where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.