Police respond to stabbing at Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police responded to a possible stabbing at Sarg's Mini Mart on Indian Hills Drive early this afternoon.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people had been injured. One victim was sent to MercyOne and the other to Unity Point. Both have been treated and released

According to police, detectives are questioning four people regarding the incident. Police say this appears to have started because of a neighborhood dispute.

This is part of an ongoing investigation, and more information may be added to this story at a later time.

