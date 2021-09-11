Police respond to stabbing at Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police responded to a possible stabbing at Sarg's Mini Mart on Indian Hills Drive early this afternoon.

Here's what we know: officials say they were called for a stabbing. When they arrived on scene they found two injured people. The victims were transported to Mercy One and St. Luke's and have since been treated and released. — Emily Schrad (@EmilyKTIV4) September 11, 2021

According to police, detectives are questioning four people regarding the incident. Police say this appears to have started because of a neighborhood dispute.

This is part of an ongoing investigation, and more information may be added to this story at a later time.