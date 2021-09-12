A much cooler and less humid day in Siouxland with similar conditions expected this work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Our Sunday started off partly cloudy with spotty showers all cross Siouxland. On top of the wet morning, the rest of our day stayed quite cool. Highs today topped out in the low to mid 70s in the KTIV viewing area.

As we make our way through this evening, more cloud cover is expected with a slight chance of seeing more showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be a touch cooler in the mid 50s with minimal winds coming from the east northeast around 5 mph.

To start our work week Monday, we will start off dry and a touch cooler with mostly cloudy skies, but as we make our way through the afternoon more rain chances come into Siouxland after 4 p.m.

More comfortable weather in store for the remainder of our coming work week. Find out all the latest details tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.