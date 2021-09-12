At least two injured, two missing after explosion rocks Georgia apartment

(NBC) - At least two people were injured after an explosion at a Georgia apartment complex.

Video posted online shows the destruction to the building.

Officials say at least two people were injured in the explosion, and two people are unaccounted for.

About 75 firefighters were on the scene looking parts of the building were structurally sound.

One witness said he not only heard the explosion, but he felt it

“Felt like what kind of felt like an earthquake, almost like a sonic wave but heard the boom at the same time. So sound like something crashed, but it was, you know, loud enough to sound like somebody dropped the car on the roof, basically," said James Stone, resident of the apartment

Authorities cannot confirm what caused the explosion, but there were reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.

Atlanta gas light said it was on the scene assisting first responders.

Fire officials said it would take a long time to completely search the building because of structural instability.

Deputy melvin carter described what fire fighters found when they arrived on scene.

“The front side of the building, did have its tremendous amount of structural damage, looked like from an explosion. Crews began to search areas of the building and were structurally safe, as well as the garage," said Deputy Melvin Carter, Dekalb Fire.