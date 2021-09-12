Cy-Hawk game recap, turnovers just too much for Iowa State to overcome

AMES, IA (KTIV) - The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones faced off in the first Cy-Hawk football game in which both teams were ranked in the AP top 25. The Hawkeyes came out on top 27-17 in a game that seemed a little more lopsided than the score would show.

That would be due to turnovers. The Cyclones turned the ball over four times in the game and the Hawkeyes took advantage scoring 20 of their 27 points on turnovers.

Brock Purdy threw three interceptions in the game resulting in him being benched for former West Sioux QB Hunter Dekkers.

Dekkers played a competent game throwing for 114 yards and a touchdown in the final quarter of play although the check down was available regularly with the Hawks in a mostly prevent defense.

Despite Dekkers and Purdy's performances in the game coach Matt Campbell says there is no competition for the starting job.

"I would assume Brocks going to be our guy. From the perspective of man did we put Hunter Dekkers in to challenge you know Brocks position on this football team absolutely not," says head coach Matt Campbell "I think we brought Hunter in to do is kind of allow Brock to gather himself and really settle the game back down and really try to go win the football game."

The Cyclones will travel to Las Vegas to take on UNLV, while the Hawkeyes will host Kent State in week 3.