Farmer says harvests will vary across South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota farmer says harvests will vary widely across the state because some pockets have been spared from the drought. Travis Mockler farms corn, alfalfa and soybeans in the southeastern part of the state. He says even farmers in the same general area could experience different production. Mockler tells South Dakota Public Broadcasting that yields are going to be “all over the board” and recent rains had a miniscule effect on crops that suffered through a summer of drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 2 percent of the state’s corn crop and 1 percent of the soybean crop is in excellent condition.