Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli aircraft have struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a series of rocket launches out of the Hamas-ruled territory. It’s the third consecutive night of fighting between the enemies. Tensions increased after last week’s escape from an Israeli prison by six Palestinian inmates, as well as struggling efforts by Egypt to broker a long-term cease-fire in the wake of May’s 11-day war. The Israeli military reported three separate rocket launches late on Sunday and early Monday, saying at least two of them were intercepted by its rocket defenses. In response, it said it attacked a number of Hamas targets. No casualties have been reported on either side.