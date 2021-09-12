Japan detects suspected China submarine near southern island

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense ministry says it detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island. The submarine remained submerged, but the ministry believes the sub is Chinese because a Chinese warship is nearby. The submarine moved northwest off the eastern coast and was heading west in the East China Sea. Neither the submarine or the ship entered Japanese territorial water. It was located around 420 miles northeast of disputed East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but also claimed by Beijing. Japan sent three reconnaissance aircraft and two destroyers for early warning and information gathering. Chinese vessels have had a growing presence near the disputed islands.