Nebraska Gov. Ricketts said state will fight vaccine mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he plans to join other Republican governors in challenging President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine requirement in court. Ricketts said on Fox News Sunday that Nebraska’s attorney general has been consulting with other attorneys general who believe the federal government is overstepping its authority by mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Ricketts says Americans shouldn’t have to choose between a job and a jab in the arm. In Nebraska, Ricketts has encouraged people to get vaccinated and wear masks, but he has resisted mandates to do either.