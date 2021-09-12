Northern State fans revel in successful unveiling of stadium

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An overflow crowd of nearly 6,000 fans showed up Saturday to help christen Northern State University’s new football stadium. The on-campus sports complex cost more than $40 million, which includes the stadium, the Kessler’s Champions Club, locker rooms and Koehler Hall of Fame Softball Field. The football stadium has five seating sections, including 11 suites on a level with a bar and lounge, six party decks, a 50-by-80 foot Brookings-based Daktronics scoreboard and NFL-style locker rooms. Jay Braun came from Bismarck, North Dakota Saturday to cheer on his son, Seth. The elder Braun says he’s heard comments from NCAA Division I recruits praising the stadium. The Wolves made it a successful debut by defeating Southwest Minnesota State 30-13.