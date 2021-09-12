Pakistan police arrest alleged child abusers, seek suspects

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police are searching for members of a gang accused of abusing minors and making pornographic videos in a marriage hall in the eastern Punjab province. Police say four suspects from the group were already arrested in a raid late Friday in the Sahiwal district. The men were presented before a court on Saturday, allowing police to question them for four days. Police say they’ve seized 46 pornographic videos from cell phones and a USB drive, which allegedly show the suspects sodomizing boys aged between eight and 12 years.