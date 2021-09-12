Police: 1 killed, 5 others wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say one person has died and five others including a teenage girl were wounded in a shooting on the city’s South Side. A group of people was walking toward their vehicles around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when someone inside another vehicle “fired multiple rounds, striking the victims.” A 42-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and armpit was taken to a hospital where she later died. Authorities have not identified her. A 32-year-old man shot in the face was in critical condition. The other victims were hospitalized in fair condition. They range in age from 15 to 28.