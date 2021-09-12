Politicians launch bids to be France’s 1st female president

PARIS (AP) — Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first female president in next year’s spring election. National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both officially launched their campaigns Sunday in what were widely expected moves. Hidalgo is the favorite to win the Socialist Party nomination. Le Pen, the leader of France’s far right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” They join the burgeoning list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to announce his re-election bid soon.