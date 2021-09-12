Rules still being written to add casino gambling in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters approved casino gambling at the state’s horse racing tracks last year, but it will still be at least several more months before any casinos get approved in the state because regulators are still writing the rules for them. The approval process for Nebraska casinos is just beginning to be developed with the commission recently receiving a report from a consultant it hired to help write the rules and regulations for casino gaming in the state. So the formal application process might not start until early next year.