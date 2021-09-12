Scarecrow Farm preparing for upcoming Fall season

LAWTON, IA (KTIV) - Fall is right around the corner and one local pumpkin patch is getting ready for the season.

Leaders at Scarecrow Farm in Lawton, Iowa say they are preparing for the upcoming fall season. They are open now for sunflower days and currently have apples getting ready for picking ripe and a lots of pumpkins in their field. But there's one thing they say they are looking forward to the most.

"I love seeing the families come out, bring their little kids. It becomes a tradition where they come out every single year and they look forward to their own favorite things at the farm and make memories and have a great time," said Todd, Shumansky, owner of Scarecrow Farm.

Shumansky also says the team at the farm can't wait for the fall season to begin .