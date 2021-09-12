Sioux City Sports bars see busy day on first Sunday of NFL season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was the first Sunday of the NFL season and sports bars around the area were busy with fans watching their favorite teams.

The Half Moon Bar and Grill in Sioux City WAS one of those bars and they say business picks up during football season.

They also say they have lots of returning and new customers coming in to root for their favorite teams, like the Vikings, Chiefs, Steelers, and Bears.

"We're really excited. This could be one of our busiest days of the week. Sunday usually is when football season starts so we've been super excited to get it going again." said Amy Weimer, owner of the Half Moon Bar and Grill.

Town House Pizza and Lounge in Sioux City also saw football fans coming in to eat, drink, and watch games.

Mike Schueth, manager and bartender says a lot of people came in for game day.

"Obviously everybody loves football whether its college or NFL. So there's a lot of people coming in and out and big groups and a lot of cheering going on and everybody watching their teams," said Schueth.

Schueth also says fans are continuing to come in every day and are happy football season is underway.