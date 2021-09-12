Turkey talks with UN over returning Syrian refugees

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country is working with the U.N.’s refugee agency to repatriate Syrians to their home country. The comments are at odds, however, with the U.N. agency’s overall policy towards returning migrants to Syria, which it still considers too dangerous. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sunday that “we are working to repatriate refugees, especially in Syria.” There was no immediate comment from the U.N. to the minister’s remarks. UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi recently visited Turkey and praised its efforts to help refugees. Turkey holds about 4 million refugees, the world’s largest refugee population, while Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq also support significant numbers of Syrians.