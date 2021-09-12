Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Congressional Democrats have set out to pass ambitious bills with historic expansions of the social safety net and long-sought new programs. But that’s not how many politically vulnerable Democrats are selling them at home. For them, Washington’s spending boom has become a chance to deliver the goods, and win headlines and perhaps bipartisan support in their districts. Iowa rep. Cindy Axne was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and was unhappy none of the money was targeted for a home state industry, ethanol and biodiesel. In the weeks since, she’s won assurances from congressional leaders that a separate multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint will include money for the renewable fuels. And now she’s on board.