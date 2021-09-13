Alligator suspected in post-Ida attack captured

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have captured and killed an alligator believed to have attacked a man who went missing in flood waters from Hurricane Ida. The wife of 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee saw him attacked by an alligator outside their home on Aug. 30, the day after Ida struck Louisiana. She paddled a small boat to try to get help but when she and deputies from St. Tammany Parish returned to the house, he was gone. The alligator was trapped Monday morning. The sheriff’s office says human remains were found in its stomach. The parish coroner was working with investigators to identify the remains.