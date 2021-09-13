Around Siouxland: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Folks in Akron, Iowa, are gearing up for their annual scarecrow festival.

On Sept. 18, the 21st Annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival will take place. During which, there'll be a petting zoo, kids games, homemade bake goods and craft vendors.

And of course, there'll be the scarecrow contest. There's no registration fee to enter, and organizers are expecting a variety of scarecrow designs this year.

The contest has three categories, preschool through 5th grade, 6th through 12th grade, and then the adult category. If you're interested in entering a scarecrow, bring them to the Akron City Park between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

You can learn more about the festival here.