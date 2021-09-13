Badlands National Park to build new visitor center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Badlands National Park in South Dakota will build a new visitor center in the southeast section of the park. The National Park Foundation says the new visitor center will be located in the Cedar Pass section of the park, where wind and water have carved towering geological rock formations from the prairie. The center is planned to educate park visitors about the region’s paleontological and geological resources, as well as the culture of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Lakota People.