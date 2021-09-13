Crews battling large blaze at Grand Island meatpacking plant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters were still battling a blaze Monday morning at a Grand Island meatpacking plant 12 hours after first arriving on the scene. Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl said crews were first called to the JBS plant just before 10 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find flames in the rendering area of the plant. The six-alarm fire kept firefighters at the plant all night and into late Monday morning as the fire spread in concealed spots within the plant’s ceiling and walls. No injuries have been reported. The fire has interrupted work at the plant, with workers told not to report to work Monday. Officials say the cause of the fire is not yet known.