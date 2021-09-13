Douglas County commissioner, former mayor Mike Boyle dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County Commissioner and former Omaha mayor Mike Boyle died Monday morning following a bout with pneumonia. He was 77. Boyle’s daughter, fellow Douglas County Commissioner Maureen Boyle, announced her father’s death through a spokeswoman for the county. Boyle had been a fixture in the Nebraska Democratic Party for decades and had served on the board of Nebraska’s largest county since 1997. He also was elected mayor of Omaha in 1981 and re-elected to a second term in 1985, but was removed from office in a recall election the following year. Boyle was preceded in death by his wife, former Nebraska Democratic Party chair and public service commissioner Anne Boyle, and survived by five children and 18 grandchildren.