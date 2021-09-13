Early deficit too much for X’s to overcome.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On a night where Sioux City needed a win, the power of the Kansas City Monarchs was just too much for the Explorers to overcome.

The game went South quickly for the Explorers as starting pitcher Jairo Labourt could not settle in on the mound. Giving up four runs in 2/3 of an inning of work.

The X's brought in Tyler Koch to stop the bleeding but Kansas City was still able to put two more across in the first to take a 6-0 lead.

Then Kansas City added six more in the third to go up 12-0.

Sioux City would put runs on the board with a Sebastian Zawada RBI single in the fourth. And, a Jose Sermo RBI single in the fifth to make it 12-2.

But the Monarchs added two more in the eighth to put the final score at 14-2 in favor of Kansas City.

Kansas City moves on to the American Association Championship Series where they will face the winners of the series between Chicago and Fargo Moorhead.

The Explorers wrap up their season and will look to comeback and try to bring Sioux City its first championship next season.