Endangered missing alert for baby and sister from Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Endangered Missing Advisory issued an alert Monday for two children from Pierre, allegedly taken by their father who authorities say was exhibiting signs of impairment. The alert says the father took the 3-week-old girl and her 1-year-old sister from their caregiver’s home in Pierre early Monday morning. Authorities say the children are believed to be endangered because the father appeared to be impaired and unable to care for them. The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2015 GMC Canyon pickup truck with the South Dakota license plate 39E-471.