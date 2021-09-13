Italian relatives want custody of boy in cable car accident

JERUSALEM (AP) — The relatives of a 6-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy say they are working to secure his return from Israel as Italian authorities opened a probe into his possible kidnapping. Eitan Biran is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. His Italian relatives claim the boy was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Pavia Mayor Mario Fracassi told reporters Monday evening that the prosecutor has opened a probe into Biran’s possible kidnapping. He gave no additional details.