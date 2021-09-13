Japan, US, S Korea discuss N Korea day after missile launch

TOKYO (AP) — Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea are gathering in Tokyo to discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear development the day after Pyongyang announced it successfully test fired a new long-range cruise missiles. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a regular news conference Tuesday that the trilateral meeting had been scheduled before North Korea’s test-firing of the missiles, but the meeting the day after would be a “good occasion to reconfirm close cooperation among the three countries and discuss the latest North Korean situation.”