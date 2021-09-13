Late day showers and thunderstorms possible with temperatures going up and down through the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a hot Saturday, our temperatures came back to Earth some yesterday, making for a comfortable close to the weekend.



Those temperatures will stick around for our Monday as we top out pretty close to 80 degrees.



Like yesterday, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine overhead with a few spotty showers possible, mostly late in the day.



A few thunderstorms could make their way through the area this evening before we quiet down for the overnight hours.



There is a chance that we see a storm with gusty winds or hail in the evening.



A few spotty showers will be possible for Tuesday with plenty of cloud cover around and temperatures stalling in the low to mid 70s.



Some fall-like ups and downs will be with us for the rest of the week.



More on what to expect as we head through the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.