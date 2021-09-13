Skip to Content

Nebraska state senator is 1st Democrat in governor’s race

12:28 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator and former Bellevue City Council member is the first Democrat to announce a bid for governor. State Sen. Carol Blood announced her candidacy Monday to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. He has to leave office because of term limits. Blood first won a seat in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in 2016 by defeating a Republican incumbent in a politically divided Sarpy County district. She won reelection in 2020. But Blood will face a difficult task getting elected in the GOP-dominated state that former President Donald Trump won by 18 percentage points. At least four Republican contenders have already joined the race.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content