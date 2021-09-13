Northwestern and Morningside stay put in latest polls, Dordt drops five spots

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Area NAIA schools have been having a good amount of success to start the new season. They were rewarded with some good spots in the NAIA top 25 rankings.

The Northwestern Red Raiders stay put at number two in the polls, this comes after dominant performances in weeks 1 and 2. The Red Raiders just barely got past Midland with a 35-29 overtime victory in week 3.

Right behind Northwestern at number 3 in the rankings the Morningside Mustangs. The Mustangs have looked dominant in their two games thus far. Taking down Concordia 63-7 and Doane 56-14 to earn their number three ranking.

Also ranked the Dordt Defenders, Dordt fell five spots to number 19 in the rankings after going one and one in their first two games. Taking a loss in week one to Midland 25-24, before bouncing back and crushing Hastings 61-10.