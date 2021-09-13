Over 100 world leaders to attend UN gathering in person

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 100 heads of state and government are planning to attend the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders in person next week. According to the latest speakers list obtained by the AP, they include U.S. President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the presidents of Brazil and Venezuela. The prime ministers of Japan, India and the United Kingdom will also address the 193-member assembly along with the Israeli and Palestinian leaders and 23 ministers. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s gathering is hybrid with leaders appearing in person or making prerecorded statements.