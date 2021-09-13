Police investigating death of woman in Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed at a Des Moines home. Police say in a news release that someone called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to report a disturbance at the home and expressed concerns about a woman at the residence. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old woman already dead and say she had been killed. Police did not give the woman’s name or say how she died. Detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but police did not immediately report any arrests in the case. The woman’s death marked Des Moines’ seventh homicide this year.