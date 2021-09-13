Providers urge Supreme Court to reject 15-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers are urging the Supreme Court to reject Mississippi’s 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.” The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S., with a Supreme Court reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump. Mississippi already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. The providers wrote that if the court upholds the Mississippi law, it would lead quickly to the elimination of abortion services in large sections of the Midwest and South.