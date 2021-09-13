R. Kelly assistant says he made her write false confession

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s longtime assistant testified Monday that the R&B superstar was so paranoid, he once asked her to change into a robe to demonstrate she was not wearing a wire. Diana Copeland was Kelly’s assistant for 15 years. She told jurors he kept strict policies for his entourage and once compelled her to write a letter falsely confessing to stealing from him. Still, Copeland said she did not witness any of the alleged abuse of women described by a long list of witnesses over the past month in Kelly’s racketeering trial in Brooklyn. The singer has denied accusations that he sexually exploited women and children.