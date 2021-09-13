Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who alleges that he was raped by multiple staffers at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the 1990s has filed the first lawsuit against the state, the facility and former workers since a judge dismissed a class action suit in May. Four former Youth Development Center workers have been charged with either sexually assaulting Michael Gilpatrick or restraining him during the abuse. One of their attorneys declined to comment on the lawsuit Gilpatrick filed Monday because he hadn’t yet seen it. Lawyers for other defendants did not immediately respond to calls and emails.