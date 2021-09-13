Sioux City City Council removes 2009 resolution supporting legal definition of marriage

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has removed a 2009 resolution supporting a legal definition of marriage.

The Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee had asked the council to repeal the resolution, which stated the city council, at the time, supported the legal definition of marriage as between a man and a woman. By a vote of 4-0, with Mayor Bob Scott abstaining, the city council repealed the resolution.

The committee has said the now defunct resolution was outdated and had a negative effect on the LGBTQ community, and it is contrary to state and federal law. It was passed in 2009, by former mayor Mike Hobart.

The resolution originally said it "respectfully disagrees with efforts to redefine marriage, to anything other than between one man and woman."

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled for the right of same-sex marriage, requiring all 50 states to recognize same-sex marriage the same as opposite sex marriage.