Sioux City School Board to hold meeting Wednesday to vote on mask mandate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In light of a federal judge's decision to block an Iowa law prohibiting schools from enforcing mask mandates on campus, officials with the Sioux City Community School District are expected to hold a special session Sept. 15 to discuss implementing such a mandate.

On Wednesday, at around noon, the school board is expected to vote on whether they should implement a mask mandate.

JUST IN: After judge's ruling set aside Iowa mask mandate ban in public schools, @siouxcityschool district board of directors will vote on mask mandate during special meeting on Wednesday. #breaking — Matt Breen (@MattBreenKTIV4) September 13, 2021

This comes as a federal judge temporarily blocked an Iowa law Monday banning school districts from mandating masks to fight COVID-19.

Judge Robert Pratt says the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions, of contracting COVID-19.

Pratt says he looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Moments after the judge's ruling was reported, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issue a statement on the court’s mask-mandate ruling. She said the judge's decision "ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for their child."

Reynolds said the state will appeal and "exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution."

We'll have more information on the Wednesday meeting tonight on KTIV News 4 at Ten.